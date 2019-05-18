Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 18 beggars have been arrested by Ras Al Khaimah Police during the first thirteen days of Ramadan as part of their campaigns against begging.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Munkis, Deputy Director General of Ras Al Khaimah policing operations, said the arrested beggars included both men and women belonging to different nationalities,

He said beggars frequent crowded places, such as markets or near mosques, where they try to gain sympathy.

Begging increases during Ramadan and distorts the general appearance of the emirate, said Brigadier Munkis, adding that police have deployed security patrols to carry out round-the-clock surveillance of neighbourhoods and markets.

The anti — begging campaign kicked off on the first day of Ramadan. Residents can call 999 or 901 or 050 9229667 to report instances of begging in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The aim of this campaign is to encourage the public to cooperate with the police and protect the emirate,” he said.