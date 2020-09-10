Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: In a special press breifing on COVID-19 updates in UAE, Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector in the UAE, communicated to the public a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, saying that "people of UAE are smart people, they understand our messages and they comply with our recommendations."

Dr Farida continued by saying that "the recovery equation is very easy. As a community, if we commit to precaustions and guidelines the infection rates will decrease."

One of the main reason for the rise in the number of daily cases, according to Dr Farida, is the lack of commitment shown by some people to adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols.

People are not wearing masks and not taking any protective measure while going out, and are indulging in gatherings at homes and restaurants.

Adding that another issue is failure of malls, shops and public facilities to stick to precautionary measures, such as the shop capacity, physical distancing, and mandatory wearing of masks, all of which contributed to the recent increase in the number of cases.

Many people are ignoring symptoms when they appear and choose not to go for COVID test and continue to mix with others. Any mild symptom should be tested and should not be taken lightly, she warned

Dr Farida also said that the leniency and negligence of a number of private educational institutions in the country, and their failure to implement social distancing and isolation measures and suspend studies for a period of 14 days after discovering cases at their institutions, has also contributed to rise in the numbers of infections.

Going Forward

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has begun to tighten supervision and inspection, and violators of the preventive measures will be held accountable, whether individuals, commercial centers or restaurants, she added.

Dr Farida implied that the recovery formula is very easy, as a community we commit ourselves to precautions and guidelines, then the infection rates will decrease.

Adding that each person who gets in contact with a positive case must apply quarantine protocols, and should not rely on the negative test results as an excuse to return to normal life. 14 days of quarantine have to take place and a negative test at end of these 14 days is a must.

The incubation period for the virus may last up to 14 days, and the negative test result on the 14th day of contact is the basis for the decision to leave the quarantine can be made.

Families are adviced to stay away from holding big gatherings as part of celebrations. They should restrict them to a very limited number of immediate family members and should take all preventive measures.