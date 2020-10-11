Ajman: Ajman University (AU) has launched a COVID-19 (DPI) Testing Centre. The Centre, opened in collaboration with the Tamouh Healthcare Company, offers totally free of charge DPI COVID -19 tests for AU students, as well as academic and staff members.
Dr. Fetta Djessas, Medical Services Manager, said Ajman University is one of first universities in the UAE to offer this special service to its community members. “The DPI tests, which take only few minutes, will help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in view of the UAE prudent leadership efforts nationwide.”
“Ajman University has added more testing devices in the coming few days to offer its services to more community members and patients of the College of Dentistry.”