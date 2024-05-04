Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) on Saturday announced the intensification of efforts for the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign, in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and in partnership with relevant local authorities across the UAE, including municipalities in different emirates.

The third phase of the campaign is part of the commitment to eradicating mosquito breeding “hotspots”. It aims to minimise mosquito infestation across various locations across the country, especially with the country experiencing higher rates of rainfall recently, which increases the spread of mosquitoes in water pools and damp areas.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, is conducting thorough investigations and monitoring hotspots where mosquitoes are prevalent.