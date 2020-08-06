Ajman: Shisha cafes in the emirate of Ajman are all set to reopen next Sunday August 9, in accordance with strict precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.
The authority made the announcement on its social media platforms on Thursday stating, "Ajman Municipality has issued precautionary measures to re-open smoking areas and shisha serving centres starting from August 9, 2020.”
SEE MORE
Since the start of the pandemic last March, UAE health authorities instructed cafes and food establishments to stop serving shisha to curb the spread of COVID-19. Dubai was one of the first emirates to reopen shisha cafes on July 18.
Precautionary measures
As per the administrative Circular No. 46 of 2020, issued by Ajman Municipality, safety measures for the reopening of shisha cafes include:
- Staff should wear masks at all times.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and common areas at least once every hour and shared objects each time they are used, such as handrails, slides, tubes, lockers, counters and toilets.
- If anyone of the staff was confirmed positive according to the COVID-19 test by an accredited test facility, they are not to return unless they present a negative PCR certificate.
- Shisha staff must adhere to strict hand washing routine before and after service.
- All staff and customers must pass through temperature screening before entering the facility, and anyone with a temperature of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter the establishment.
- If a suspected case of COVID-19 is detected among visitors or staff presenting symptoms such as fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhoea and nausea, headache, loss of sense of smell or taste, employees should contact authorities on the designated hotline number 800 11111.
- The facility must dedicate an isolation room to handle suspected COVID-19 cases.
- Only disposable shisha hoses can be used.
- Clean and disinfect reusable shisha parts, including tongs, before and after each client.
- Wash and disinfect shisha properly, and changing its water after each client.
- Ensure 2 metres of social distancing is maintained throughout the establishment.
- No social gatherings or parties allowed.
- Maximum of four people are allowed to sit at one table.