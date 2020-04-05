Dubai Police has been responding to residents asking about the coronavirus restrictions

Illustrative purposes only: Municipal workers disinfect the streets of Dubai as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: On April 4, Dubai announced that the disinfection drive to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be round-the-clock for two weeks. The strict restrictions in place for the sterilisation drive, earlier from 8pm to 6am every day, is now active 24 hours.

The measures came into effect from 8pm on Saturday, April 4 for a period of two weeks, subject to renewal. In addition to this, authorities said, extensive medical tests will be conducted across densely populated areas of Dubai to ensure members of the community are free from COVID-19 infection.

The intensified measures require everyone to stay at home during this period. Individuals will not be allowed to leave the house, except for essential purposes or if they are working in vital sectors exempted from the restrictions. For essential purposes, only one family member is allowed to leave home.

Dubai Police, following the announcement, took to Twitter to reply to residents' doubts about the restrictions in movement. Here are some of the situations that Dubai Police clarified in relation to the new restrictions.

Vital sector employees

One resident asked: "How do we get permission to travel for our Company AC maintenance staff during the allowed period between 8am to 2 pm. Our team were carrying the trade license of the company during their travel."

Dubai Police responded: "Radars [will be] used to Identify motorists violating traffic restrictions throughout Dubai during 24-hour National Sterilisation programme. Employees working in supporting sectors [are] permitted to leave homes. They will request to present proof, when stopped by a police or detected by a radar."

Can I move out?

A Twitter user asked: "Hello, I am on visit Visa and driving a rent a car vehicle plus living in a hotel in mankhool Bur dubai.I have to checkout tomorrow and shifted to my cousin home. As cannot extend my stay in hotel for next 15 days because of cash . Plz advise I can move out or no."

Dubai Police reiterated that everyone should stay home unless it is for essential needs or work in one of the exempted vital sectors. Their response was: "The National Sterilization Programme in Dubai will be extended to 24 hours for a period of two weeks subject to renewal. Individuals are not allowed to leave the house except for essential purposes or if they are working in vital sectors exempted from the restrictions #StayHome"

Medical appointments

A Twitter user asked in relation to the restrictions in place: "Or medical appointments - can spouses come?"

Dubai Police responded: "The permit service has been stopped, please keep the documents for the necessary review of the hospital for future reference upon request if you are violated from the radar. Thank you for contacting us. #StayHome"

Movement for work

A Twitter user in UAE asked: "Dear Sir, we are a private company doing exports, we need to get the permisson to to office, may i know how to get the permission."

Dubai Police responded: "The permit service has been stopped, please keep the documents for the necessary review for future reference upon request if you are violated from the radar. #stayhome"

Going to Abu Dhabi

A user asked on Twitter: "I want to apply for a permit to leave the house during the restrictions to go to Abu Dhabi, and what to do, please."

Dubai Police responded: "The permit service has been stopped. Please keep the documents related to work, hospital or when purchasing from food outlets for future reference on request if you are violated from the radar. #خلك_في_البيت"

Getting a radar flash

A Twitter user in the UAE asked about the radar changes in place for the restrictions.