The decision was approved by the UAE Cabinet on Sunday

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chairs UAE's second virtual cabinet meeting Image Credit: Twitter/HHShkMohd

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Sunday approved a decision exempting holders of expired residency visas from fines until the end of the year.

The remote cabinet meeting also approved a package of decisions and facilities in addition to instructing the local factories to support the the heath sector.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the cabinet also instructed concerned authorities to boost the UAE’s strategic stock of necessary items.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE is handling the ongoing crisis as one team.

“The UAE today is moving as one team and cooperating as one family. All individuals are helping and supporting one another to cross this exceptional period the world is facing today. We thank God for this good spirit, for this safe country, and for such a great and united people,” Sheikh Mohammed said.