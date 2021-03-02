Emirates and flydubai list countries from where passengers cannot fly into Dubai

Dubai International Airport. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Though Dubai is open to all visitors, subject to meeting entry requirements, airlines have clarified that passengers from a few countries currently cannot directly fly into the country, even if they are resident visa holders.

Both Emirates and flydubai have updated the travel requirements to Dubai and have clarified that passengers who have been in or transited through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days before travelling to Dubai will not be able to enter Dubai.

Who is exempted?

“This is not applicable for UAE nationals who are returning to the UAE and members of diplomatic missions. Members of diplomatic missions travelling from Nigeria must present a negative COVID 19 PCR test certificate from one of the authorised laboratories in Nigeria,” stated Emirates.

Transit through the UAE has also not been allowed to passengers, who in the past 14 days have been in or transited through South Africa, stated flydubai.

However, the travel restriction is not applicable to outbound passengers travelling to Nigeria, it said.

According to the flydubai website, the restrictions came into effect on February 24.

Till when are the restrictions imposed?

Emirates’ flights to South Africa and Nigeria will remain suspended until March 10, in line with the government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these countries into the UAE.

Emirates said customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin and customers from both Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date (March 10).

However, flydubai said all direct and indirect flights from Nigeria are suspended until March 12.

Entry restriction for Indonesia

The airline added that there is no entry allowed for passengers from Indonesia.

“The UAE is no longer allowing entry to nationals of Indonesia travelling under the Safe Travel Corridor programme,” stated the flydubai website.

Easing restriction for Sao Paulo

Meanwhile, Emirates has announced that effective March 1, passengers from Sao Paulo in Brazil with confirmed onward connections through Dubai can be accepted for travel on EK262 between Sao Paulo and Dubai.

“All passengers must hold a negative COVID-19 test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.”