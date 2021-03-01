1 of 9
There is one place that many sports stars love to visit when they are in Dubai, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Not only does Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, love to visit there. He was also photographed with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
Image Credit: Insta/khabib_nurmagomedov
2 of 9
Mixed martial arts champion Khabib was training there and after an intense workout session posted a photo of himself and Sheikh Hamdan on Instagram captioning it “It was good to see you after training my Friend”.
Image Credit: Insta/ nas_sc
3 of 9
The Russian sportsman seems to be a popular face at the facility, and has met a number of global celebrities there. He recently posed for a picture with Hollywood actor Will Smith and had a a coffee with him at the sports centre.
Image Credit: Insta/ nas_sc
4 of 9
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool centre-back and captain of the Netherlands national football team Virgil van Dijk has been spotted at Nad Al Sheba. Manager of the Reds Jurgen Klopp does not expect van Dijk to play again this season after he picked up a knee injury in October last year during the Merseyside derby against Everton. He used the complex for several weeks over winter in a bid to aid his recovery and has already been seen back at Liverpool’s training ground as he aims to regain full fitness for next season.
Image Credit: Insta/nas_sc Verified
5 of 9
Northern Ireland's first international track and field medalist, sprinter Leon Reid spotted getting his activation drills in before hitting the track.
Image Credit: Insta/nas_sc
6 of 9
Joe Skipper Ironman champion Joe Skipper, who has been training in Dubai for the past seven weeks, loves posting updates on social media and he has mentioned several times how impressed he has been with the facilities here. The 32-year-old English professional athlete has been frequently spotted running and cycling around Nad Al Sheba.
Image Credit: Insta/notanotheraveragejoe
7 of 9
Pierre Gasly 25-year-old French Formula 1 driver Gasly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year but he has battled back and beaten the virus. He’s been in Dubai before and often seen at the Autodrome - well where else would you expect to find him! He’s also been at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex getting race-ready by running the palm-lined track in one hour and 45 minutes.
Image Credit: Insta/nas_sc
8 of 9
Athletes including Richard Kilty and Asheligh Nelson of the British Athletics team made full use of the track, gym and recovery facilities at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex for a winter training session.
Image Credit: Insta/nas_sc
9 of 9
Novak Djokovic also tested out the facility during a session there six months ago. The cream of international sporting royalty are flocking to the site. The sprawling site comprises a wide range of indoor and outdoor features.
Image Credit: Insta/nas_sc