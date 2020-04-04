Restriction on movement of people and vehicles in Dubai, official said

For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai:

Dubai police patrols, surveillance cameras as well as radars will be used to identify people who do not comply with the authorities’ order during the national sterlisation programme, an official said.

Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Dubai Police, said they will intensively increase the precautionary measures in Dubai and restriction on the movement of people and vehicles around the clock for two weeks as of 8pm on Saturday.

“Police patrols, cameras and radars will be used to make sure everyone following instructions of the national sterilszation programme in Dubai. Legal action will be implemented on violators,” Maj Gen Al Suwaidi said in statement adding that the measures aim to speed up the sterlisation operations.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, in coordination with the Command and Control Centre for Combating COVID-19, on Saturday April 4, 2020, announced the extension of the sterilisation programme to 24 hours a day across all areas and communities in the emirate to protect the health and safety of the community. The Committee also announced intensified restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles.

The intensified measures require everyone to stay at home during this period. Food retail outlets such as Union cooperative stores and supermarkets, as well as pharmacies and food and medicine deliveries are allowed to operate as usual.

Dubai police said that people can call 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies as well as report any violations through E-Crime platform and ‘Police Eye Servive’.