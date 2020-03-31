Members of a medical team wearing protective suits spray disinfectants on an elevator, in Dubai. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: All permits that provide essential travel around the country during the national disinfection programme were cancelled, the UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

In response to the commitment of the people and their adherence to precautionary measures related to restricting traffic during disinfection drive between 8pm and 6am, the UAE Ministry of Interior decided to suspend all night movement permits and applications for vehicles.

The decision includes permits at both local and federal levels, including "Tajawal" service.

This decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s continuous efforts to review, evaluate and update all preventive and precautionary measures to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.