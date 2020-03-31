Dubai: All permits that provide essential travel around the country during the national disinfection programme were cancelled, the UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.
In response to the commitment of the people and their adherence to precautionary measures related to restricting traffic during disinfection drive between 8pm and 6am, the UAE Ministry of Interior decided to suspend all night movement permits and applications for vehicles.
The decision includes permits at both local and federal levels, including "Tajawal" service.
This decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s continuous efforts to review, evaluate and update all preventive and precautionary measures to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.
The ministry urged the public to stay at their homes throughout the time of the national disinfection program and not to go out except to purchase food, medicine or for health necessity or to work for the vital sectors that include energy, communications, health, education, security, police, military, postal, shipping, pharmacies, water and food, civil aviation, airports, passports, financial and banking, government media, and the service sectors, which includes gas stations and construction projects.