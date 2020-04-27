800 volunteers work tirelessly across the emirates to be of assistance

The volunteers at work Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In coordination with, Ma’an, Authority of Social Contribution in Abu Dhabi and General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowment (Awqaf), the Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF), a social organisation, has distributed more than 3,000 ready-meal kits among COVID-19 affected indidividuals and families in the UAE, an official from the ICF told Gulf News.

On a daily basis, the social facility has been providing over 400 ready-to-eat meals per day to needy people in different parts of the country since March 20.

Speaking to Gulf News, Hameed Eshwaramangal, General Secretary at the Indian Cultural Foundation, said, “All volunteers and services in the UAE are registered with the community engagement team at Ma’an.”

The meal kits Image Credit: Supplied

More than 800 volunteers work in the UAE, including 150 in Abu Dhabi, 370 in Dubai, 100 in Sharjah, 50 in Ras Al Khaimah, 15 in Fujairah, 15 in Umm Al Quwain, 75 in Ajman and 100 in Al Ain, he said.

Ma’an, Authority of Social Contribution, was established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi with the aim of bringing together the government, the private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation.

The meals are provided to families and bachelors who reside in their accommodations and can’t move around due to restrictions, he said.

The volunteers' network stretches across the emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Each meal packet includes rice, sugar, flour, tea powder, oats, oil, salt, spices and vegetables. “We provide basic food items and medicines to address the most urgent needs of these people,” he said, adding, “We have formed a helpdesk to deal with the challenges of the pandemic COVID-19.”

“Our legal team communicates with the local authorities and obtains necessary permits to dispatch special aid to the needy people. We also arrange to dispatch medicines to the elderly, women, physically challenged and other people who may be stuck in a situation,” he said.

The ICF, a socio-cultural organisation working under patronage of Shaikh Aboobacker Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, all over Gulf countries and we have 20,000 active members in UAE, he said.

Beneficiaries of the meals:

- Expatriates who are on visit visa and stranded in the UAE.

- COVID-19 cases, suspect patients and those quarantined.

- Expatriates who are on residence visa but have lost their jobs.

- Expatriates who are in restricted areas.

- Vulnerable groups with little or no resources to fall back on.

- The elderly, women, children, physically challenged and other groups with special needs.

HOW TO REACH FOR HELP

Online link to register requirements for free food kit and help.

Abu Dhabi:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScT6IicryO0IHYPzhmyJ5CpQJp1yphUFsKWipFbQANTXKdKuQ/viewform

Dubai:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8J8sDpyiXocWWG0UhUgc5p_5tB_5HFEbuHPxLVGPQv_FnFw/viewform