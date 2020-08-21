Official says an overnight curfew isn't out of the question; it's all a matter of need

Abu Dhabi: New violations with regard to COVID-19-related precautionary measures may be introduced in the UAE to help check the spread of the virus, according to Salem Al-Zaabi, Acting Head of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution at Public Prosecution.

The announcement was made in a live media streaming of the ‘Commit to Win’ campaign.

The official said the new violations will be introduced in coordination with competant authorities to curb COVID-19 depending on how the situation evolves.

“We are prepared to face any developments under whatever circumstances,” the official said.

The spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Saif Al Dhahri added: “The UAE might re-enforce the national sterilization program, which had included a night time curfew. This is would be possible in certain areas where we observe high infection cases”.

Al Dhahri’s remarks came three days after the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention announced an alarming increase in the number of daily cases, compared to previous weeks, where a daily increase of around 136 cases among both citizens and residents has been recorded”.

During an interview with Emirates TV, Al Dhahri made it clear that the increase in COVID-19 cases is due to leniency and failing to strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautions. “We are taking actions based on the UAE Attorney-General’s list of penalties for violations and we hope that such fines are enough to deter violators so that we are not forced to take tougher actions. However, we are ready for all scenarios.”.

Meanwhile, Salman Al Salman, spokesperson for the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority-NCEMA, called on the pubic to strike a balance between resuming life back to normalcy and the commitment to COVID-19 precautionary measures to reach the zero COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on March 26, a nationwide disinfection campaign began across the UAE aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country. At the time, authorities restricted movement of traffic and people overnight under different curfew hours.

The UAE has so far reported a total of 66,193 COVID-19 infections including 370 deaths and 58,296 recoveries.