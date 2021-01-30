Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: From Monday, February 1, new protocols will apply for entry into Abu Dhabi emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced today (January 30).

The updates, which have changed the validity of COVID-19 tests for entry, are being implemented as part of the proactive efforts to curb and eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the Committee said in a statement.

PCR test

For those taking a COVID-19 PCR test and receiving a negative result, entry into Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed for 48 hours from the receipt of the test results. Following this, those who remain the emirate for four days or more must take another PCR tests on Day 4. Another PCR test must be taken on Day 8 for those who stay in Abu Dhabi for eight days or more. The day of entry is recorded as Day 1.

DPI test

For those taking a COVID-19 DPI test and receiving a negative result, entry into Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed for 24 hours from the receipt of the test results. These tests cannot be used to enter the emirate consecutive times, and are only valid once for entry. Following this, those who remain the emirate for 48 hours or more must take a PCR tests on Day 3. Another PCR test must be taken on Day 7 for those who stay in Abu Dhabi for eight days or more. The day of entry is recorded as Day 1.

Exemptions

The entry testing procedures apply to all Emiratis and expats, but those who have received COVID-19 vaccines either during the trials or as part of the national vaccination programme, are exempt. They must however prove their vaccinated status through the Alhosn app, which must display a golden star or the letter E.