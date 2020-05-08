File picture of Indian Consulate in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday launched a new free helpline service to assist Indians flying home on the repatriation flights.

“Consulate General of India Dubai is pleased to announce a toll free number to facilitate queries related to COVID-19 and repatriation flights. 800-244-382. We seek your understanding, there is huge traffic on our helpline numbers and it may take sometime,” the mission tweeted.

The new free service is expected to further streamline the repatriation procedures that began on Thursday as there have been changes in the flight timings and other concerns that applicants waiting to fly home might wish to clarify.