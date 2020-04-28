Dubai Municipality workers conduct the National Disinfection Programme on Jumeirah Road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The restriction on Dubai's movement is slowly easing, but that doesn’t mean the fight against coronavirus has ended.

To have a better understanding of the city’s challenge in flattening the curve, Dubai Media Office has produced a documentary to take residents behind the scenes during Dubai’s 24-hour disinfection program.

The program is schedule to air on Tuesday April 28, at 7.30pm on Dubai TV, according to a tweet by Dubai Media Office earlier this morning.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management first implemented a two-week nonstop disinfection programme on April 4, and then extended it for an additional week until April 23. During the restriction on people’s movements, the committee was able to accelerate the efforts to combat COVID-19, which enabled disinfection operations to be carried out on a larger scale that allowed medical teams to conduct extensive testing in densely populated areas.

During Ramadan, the National Disinfection Programme will be taking place from 10pm to 6am across the entire country. While restrictions stay in place, residents will only be allowed to go out for essential grocery shopping, the purchase of medicines or to travel for work if they are employed in a vital sector that was previously exempted from the curfew.

In the preview of the documentary, viewers can hear His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, explain how the emirate was resilient and together, with a united front, put great effort to protect citizens and residents against COVID-19.

“Its been a challenging situation but we will overcome all the obstacles,” assured Sheikh Mohammed.

In the documentary tonight, viewers will be able to see all of Dubai’s government bodies united as one unit as they aim to reduce the spread of the coronavirus throughout every part of the city.