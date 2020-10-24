Dubai: As cooler climes caress the UAE shores, the Dubai Police have issued a series of instructions for the safety of its residents venturing out to the beach.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Dubai Police urged visitors to the beaches of the emirate to follow the standard procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should always wear a mask and maintain social distancing at the beaches.
No more than five people are allowed to gather except for members of the same family. The authorities warned that violators will be penalised as per the law of the land.