1 of 10
MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings went in to battle against reigning champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Friday evening knowing nothing less than a victory would keep their IPL 13 play-off hopes alive.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
2 of 10
However, it was soon apparent that Chennai's season would be about to slump to its lowest ebb as Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah destroyed their top order.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
3 of 10
Boult (4-18) and Bumrah (2-25) had Chennai reeling at four men down with only three runs on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Ambati Rayudu (2), Narayan Jagadeesan (0) and Faf du Plessis (1) were all back in the Sharjah pavilion before the end of the third over.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
4 of 10
Dhoni tried his best to resurrect what looked like a lost cause but the skipper (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) also soon went, leaving Chennai at 30-6.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
5 of 10
Deepak Chahar was the third Chennai man to walk for a duck ...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
6 of 10
... And Suryakumar Yadav's catch from the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile accounted for Shardul Thakur.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
7 of 10
The only Chennai batsman who offered any sort of fight was Sam Curran and his 52 hauled his side to 114-9 in their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
8 of 10
However, it was still a miniscule target for the likes of Mumbai's Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
9 of 10
The batting was an astonishing contrast as Ishan Kishan cruised to a half-century and remained unbeaten on 68, alongside his fellow opener De Kock (46). Both men faced only 37 balls each.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
10 of 10
A humiliating 10-wicket defeat with almost eight overs to spare was quite the comedown for last year's finalists Chennai. With their campaign now effectively over, a major rethink will be needed by the ageing team and their owners.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI