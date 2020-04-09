The DHA uploaded steps residents can follow if tested positive for COVID-19 Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram @dha_dubai

Dubai: Do you know what you need to do if you test positive for COVID-19? The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) took to Instagram to explain the process in simple steps.

Through their official Instagram account (dha_dubai), the government organisation posted a seven-slide multiple picture post directing people on what they should do after their lab results test positive for COVID-19.

According to their directive, the first step is to “isolate yourself in a room”. It is important to “ask those who were in contact with you to also self isolate”. The concerned person needs to wait for a call from the DHA, to “proceed with the medical isolation procedures” to comply with.

In case the symptoms worsen, individuals can call an ambulance on numbers 999 or 998.

The Dubai Health Authority is encouraging people to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

If a person is concerned that they may have caught coronavirus, they need to look out for symptoms like fever, cough, cold, shortness of breath, a travel history to any of the countries affected by the virus, as stated by WHO.

How to get tested?

According to an earlier published Gulf News report, an individual can get tested for COVID-19 in any health centre or hospital provided certain basic criteria and symptoms are met. Individuals need to provide certain documents when going for the test.

Current coronavirus statistics in UAE: