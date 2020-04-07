Drive-through testing centre in Al Nasr Club Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

As part of intensified efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Dubai Health Authority on Tuesday announced in a press release that a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Al Nasr Club has been opened for the general public.

Open from 8am to 6.30pm daily for both nationals and expatriates, the centre enables members of the public to do a five-minute test free of charge without having to leave their car. Test results will be available in 48 hours, the Dubai Media Office press release added.

The drive-through facility, with a capacity of more than 250 tests per day, supports efforts to protect the health and safety of the community by giving people an easily accessible centre to test for COVID-19. The centre caters to senior citizens; pregnant women; people of determination; people with chronic diseases; and people with COVID-19 symptoms. Staffed by various highly-trained medical personnel, the new centre is one of the three testing centres run by DHA in Dubai.

First, call and book

To book an appointment for testing, people can call DHA on 800DHA (800342). Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message. The text message and the person’s Emirates ID should be presented at the drive-through centre for the test to be conducted.

Following verification, DHA medical personnel will approach the car to take a nasal swab in a procedure that lasts about five minutes. Results can be viewed within 48 hours of the test by downloading the DHA app and clicking ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’.

Move permit required

As with other essential purposes, it is necessary to register for permission on https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits to leave home for the test, as per the directives of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. People should also take essential precautions including wearing face masks and gloves. No more than three passengers are permitted to be in a car when conducting tests.

People are advised to show the appointment confirmation text message if stopped by the police. If flashed by a radar, the text message confirmation can be used as proof for a valid reason for leaving the house.