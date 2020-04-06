Empty streets in Dubai during the 24-hour sterilisation programme Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche, Gulf News

Dubai: People who can’t obtain a permit to move via the website during the 24-hour sterilisation programme in Dubai can call 800737648 and give their number plate instead.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that people who applied a for move permit but couldn’t get from the system have a second option by calling the hotline announced by Dubai Media Office on Sunday.

“People who couldn’t get a move permit can call on the free number 800737648 to alert that he will go out for an emergency or essential purpose and they can give the vehicle plate number. People have two options by either getting the permit or calling the free number,” he said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Residents who wish to move during the restrictions must apply for a movement permit following Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management decision.

To apply, log on to https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits.

Dubai Media office said, “However, with regard to the exempt sectors and their employees, registration is not required, but they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to and from work. The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar.”

Meanwhile, Brig Al Mazroui, said that radars weren’t activated in four highways in Dubai during the 24-hours movement restriction.