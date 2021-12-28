People without masks will be fined, social distancing a must at locations hosting events

File photo of Dubai Festival City fireworks. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai's Supreme Committe of Crisis and Disaster Management on Tuesday announced guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, which will see fireworks in 29 locations.

Masks must be worn at all times; violators will be fined Dh3,000. Social distancing must also be maintained, in addition to all other precautionary measures.

Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the precautionary measures.

Sheikh Mansoor said preventive measures continue to be enforced as part of Dubai Government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, residents and visitors.

Committee meeting

During a meeting on Tuesday, the committee said the community’s stringent adherence to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines has been key to Dubai’s exceptional success in containing the pandemic. The emirate’s ongoing awareness campaigns and the public’s continued cooperation will help ensure the wellbeing of all citizens, residents and visitors.

The committee’s latest meeting reviewed the preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations and the roles of various task forces. The meeting also approved preventive measures and guidelines for the celebrations.

Sheikh Mansoor said the concerted efforts of frontline authorities and the integrated plan to curb the pandemic, combined with the steadfast cooperation of the public, has enabled Dubai to curb the spread of the virus. Strong preventive protocols continue to be enforced as part of the Government of Dubai’s efforts to protect citizens, residents and visitors, he added.

"Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities. Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

During the meeting, the chairman of the committee approved the guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. Those who violate precautionary measures will face fines and penalties. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all those attending events held indoors and outdoors. Failure to wear a mask carries a fine of Dh3,000.