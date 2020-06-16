UAE Ministry of Interior issued a warning that all appointment timings should be followed

Dentist Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Regardless of whether you want to kill time by showing up early for your doctor's appointment, the importance of sticking to your allotted time has not been as heavily emphasised by authorities up until now.

UAE authorities have enforced strict coronavirus preventive measures to ensure that residents can safely visit healthcare facilities, shopping centres and offices while also maintaining the two-metre social distancing requirement.

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday stressed that residents visiting healthcare facilities should arrive on time for their allotted appointment, or else face a penalty of Dh1,000 in fines.

“The fines and penalties for violation of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 include a Dh1,000 fine for visiting a healthcare facility other than at the prearranged times set out by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, or for unnecessary situations,” said the ministry.

A Dh1,000 fine will also be handed to residents who do not wearing medical masks indoors or fail to keep a safe distance, while motorists who throw their used face mask on the road will incur a penalty of Dh1,000 and six black points.

The precautionary measures against coronavirus will continue throughout the emirates until further notice, with health authorities stressing on the importance of following health and safety guidelines as a portion of employees returned to offices earlier this week.

Dr Badria Al Harmi, Director of Public Health Protection Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) urged all residents going back to work to quickly adapt to such types of guidelines, which include washing hands before wearing a face mask, donning the mask correctly and refraining from fidgeting with it after it has been worn.

All employees must carry a hand sanitiser with them at all times and refrain from sharing any personal item with their colleagues.

Employees were cautioned against gathering with their colleagues for group lunches or big gatherings at the work place. Those who have mild fever or upper respiratory tract infection or flu like symptoms or suspect they might have been contact with COVID-19 must refrain from going to work.