UAE Flag Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE flag carrying the message of dedication at work and safety at home took to the skies over Abu Dhabi on Monday to spread awareness about the need to maintain the health and safety of residents from COVID-19, a tweet from Abu Dhabi Media said on Monday.

The awareness drive will be spread the message across all the emirates of the country in the days to come.

The flag with the message “Dedication at Work, Safety at Home” was flown by Abu Dhabi Aviation, reminding the community to work from home and keep others safe.