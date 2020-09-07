Abu Dhabi: Valet parking providers in Abu Dhabi can now once again offer their services, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Monday.
Like all other sectors, valet services will be governed by a series of precautionary measures developed by the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee for COVID-19 pandemic.
Most importantly, all staff members associated with valet parking services will have to first be tested for COVID-19 and their temperatures have to checked regularly throughout the day. They must also be trained in all preventative measures.
Hand sanitisers must be made available, especially at the point of payment, and e-payment must be encouraged. There must also be floor markings installed to encourage physical distancing.
Masks and gloves
Valet workers must wear masks and gloves at all times and also change them frequently. They must also wash their hands between glove changes.
When driving a client’s vehicle, valet workers have to cover the seat and steering wheel and they have to sanitise these surfaces after service.
At all times, valet workers must maintain a two-metre distance with clients.
Client checks
Before serving a client, the client’s temperature must also be checked. In case a client shows symptoms of COVID-19, he or she should not be served.