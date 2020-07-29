Cosmos Immigration is among the very few licensed agents in the UAE offering Immigration services in association with government-authorised bodies in a very transparent, honest and ethical manner. It has a dedicated team to provide unmatched visa solutions to reach personalised goals of students, families, entrepreneurs and investors complying with the requirements understanding migration law. Since its inception in 2014 Cosmos has successfully delivered unparalleled immigration consulting services for skilled, business and investor visa aspirants in a holistic and transparent manner.
A sytematic document management between client and the company plays a vital role in the success of the application. Cosmos follows an extensive set of tools for data management that has upheld its application representation with utmost accuracy. It works devotedly with the applicants in achieving their dream of migration. Having a local presence in respective countries allows it to provide exclusive post- landing services, which include free consultation with its legal team to understand the accessibility of public fund benefits, guidance and direct reference to recruiters and real estate brokers to plan a smooth landing.
Cosmos believes in its vision to deliver the highest quality of service and support to its clients, in tune with its objectives and values. It aims at providing the best career guidance by upholding its integrity, professionalism and being innovative in its services.