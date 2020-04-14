Khaled Al Hassan with his wife are among 600 tenants who have benefited from Al Husn Properties' gesture Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Tenants of properties belonging to a UAE-based developer in Sharjah and Dubai have been exempted from paying rent for three months following the announcement of the relief measure in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Al-Husn Properties, which made the announcement on Tuesday, said it was a gesture in line with the UAE leadership’s initiative to support residents during the COVID-19 crisis,

The owners of Al-Husn Properties said the three-month rent exemption, which covers all its properties in Dubai and Sharjah, would impact over 600 tenants.

Properties that come under the initiative include residential flats, commercial offices, shops, warehouses and parking lots.

Tenants, who may have already been struggling to pay their rents, have also been exempted from eviction.

Mustafa Al Husseiny, General Manager, Al Husn-Properties

Mustafa Al Husseiny, General Manager, Al Husn-Properties, said, “It is a part of our civic duty to be with the UAE Government’s efforts to support society and reduce its burden during the current situation. The idea behind this initiative is to encourage other property owners to have a humanitarian approach towards tenants in this time of crisis.”

In a notification to tenants, the developer said they could avail the offer in two ways. The tenants could request the building management to hold any of their upcoming cheques and postpone the cheque deposit date, Alternatively, those ready to clear all payments due within this year itself would be entitled to the rental discount on their next renewal of contract

Tenants grateful

Palestinian expat Khaled Al Hassan, a tenant at a three bedroom duplex apartment at the Al-Husn Properties-owned Al Husn Marina, Dubai Marina, told Gulf News his rental contract was due for renewal on April 1.

Dyni Binu and family Image Credit: Supplied

Al Hassan, who lives with his wife Merilla and sister Jood in a three bedroom duplex apartment, said, “I have to pay only Dh100,000 now, down from Dh130,000. This is very generous on the part of Al Husn Properties. They have always been very understanding and we are very thankful.”

He said the developer has been patient with rental payments owing to the COVID-19 situation. “Hopefully, this pandemic will end soon. I thank God we are in such a country that is filled with kindhearted people,” he added.

Another tenant, Dyni Binu from Sharjah One in Sharjah, said, “I have received a notice from the property management stating a reduction of three months rent due to the current ongoing COVID-19 situation. I have no words to express my heartfelt thanks to the landlord and management staff for understanding the situation and acting accordingly. They have been very supportive to tenants.”