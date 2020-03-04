Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Coronavirus has been a big trend online for weeks now. So as soon as when the UAE Ministry of Education announced that schools and colleges would close for four weeks starting Sunday, residents took to their social media accounts to react.

Social media users in the UAE were quick to share the news of UAE closing educational facilities as a precautionary measure and many appreciated the country’s efforts to keep its residents safe from the deadly disease.

User @ZohraSaed thought it was a “great idea”: “Wow schools in UAE are closing down for four weeks. This is such a great idea! For the most part school buildings do not have the best air ventilation and sometimes no windows….”

Tweep @gnuseibeh praised UAE authorities for taking necessary steps regarding the crisis: “The UAE has some of the world’s best practice on dealing with emergencies. When the UAE closes schools for 4 weeks, they clearly aren’t taking any chances. I’m really even more concerned now about the lack of response in Britain. #CoronaOutbreak”

Twitter user @farha_tania asked people to keep calm and trust UAE authorities: “Reading tweets for last few days and its gone from people complaining that schools are open to now complaining that schools are closed! This is a difficult situation and everyone doing their best, I have full trust in our leadership in UAE, have faith people! It is what it is...”

She also added how she is dealing with the situation while having a school-going daughter in another tweet: “...and I say that having a daughter sitting A'levels this year! We will be doing our best to make sure she stays on track. It’s a complicated situation for everyone, let’s get through it peacefully.”

There were also students who were simply happy that school is out.

Tweep @MEUltraontop wrote: “Yay UAE ... no school for 4 weeks.”

Instagrammer @arnavgandhi._ shared a Gulf News post and wrote: “I cannot be happier."