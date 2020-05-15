Dubai Metro Image Credit: Gulf News archives

DUBAI: New guidelines issued by the Dubai Road Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday have restricted the use of elevators to two people at a time.

In a tweet, the transport authority said, “With the resumption of #DubaiMetro trips, #RTA has issued new preventive measures in the station, including restricting the number of elevator use to two people per elevator.”

Last month, Dubai announced unified signage on safe practices and etiquette to combat COVID-19 in public transport and other public spaces.

The unified directory of safety and etiquette signage in public transport and other public spaces is aimed at raising awareness about essential health and safety procedures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

The directory, implemented on public transport, uses icons and colours to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing. It also seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilisers and handwashing.

The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of metro and bus stations as well as public transit means, taxis and public facilities. The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Santisers, and Wash Hands.