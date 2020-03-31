The sticker aims to encourage people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay Home - Instagram sticker Image Credit: Instagram screenshot

UAE: Instagram has launched a new sticker and it’s finally available in the UAE. Say hello to the “Stay Home” sticker, launched to encourage more people to #stayhome and be responsible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new graphic is available in every user’s sticker tray and can be added to an Instagram story.

The sticker is available in your sticker tray on Instagram Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram

The sticker has been designed to look like a heart and a house, and has the words “Stay Home” written on the side. It has the same purple-pink colour scheme as Instagram’s logo.

The second look of sticker is if you just want the logo, no text, and you can achieve this by tapping the existing “Stay Home” sticker, once you’ve selected it.

If you’re practising social distancing, and are using your time home to cook, exercise or learn new skills, you can add this graphic to your story to get others involved too.

Many celebrities have also pasted the “Stay Home” stickers on their Instagram stories to encourage their fans to avoid going outside to curb the pandemic.

Misuse of message

According to reports, the sticker was launched last week in some countries and was used by over 100 million Instagrammers.

However, some online users took to Twitter to discuss how the sticker was not being used by properly.

Tweep @@phemaledog_ posted: "My coworker put the stay home sticker on her instagram post while she was driving to her friend’s house....... the brain cells, where did they go?"

While another tweep @carlettaisgreat posted: "People love slapping that stay at home sticker on Instagram posts and hoping you forget when they're out and about two days later. We see you!"

And tweep @aleonce00: "I see a lot of people on Instagram using the “ Stay at Home “ sticker while outside....How??"