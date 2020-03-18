The Indian High School in Garhoud had 514 students appearing for the CBSE exams. It was also the exam centre for for 736 Grade 10 and 628 Grade 12 students from other schools. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE students sitting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams have to be seated at a minimum distance of metre, as per directives of Central Board of Secondary Education issued on Monday. (The board exams for this board are ongoing.)

A circular issued to CBSE schools by the CBSE education authority (ref.no. CBSE/CE/SPS/2020) directed all centres to follow its guidelines laid down as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, at examination centres.

The measure, keeping a metre’s distance between students in exam halls at all times, is in line with the directives by various government's to encourage social distancing as a way to curb the spread of the virulent virus, which has at the time of writing killed at least 7,905 around the globe according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The circular issued reads: “The following directions are given to centre superintendents for holding rest of the board exams… It shall be the personal responsibility of each centre superintendent to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at a minimum physical distance of one metre from one another.”

The board also advised those on duty supervising/invigilating the examinations have to cover their nose and mouth with face masks or handkerchiefs.

Other directives say teachers/invigilators must carry their own hand sanitisers to the exam hall; face masks must be available for students and staff at these centres; and any student found coughing or sneezing persistently must be be taken to a separate room to give the examination.

CBSE has asked all schools and exam centres to maintain utmost hygiene by regularly disposing garbage bags and taking extra measures to keep toilets clean.

Besides, CBSE also said students are not allowed to stand in groups before and after the examination. They are also not allowed to shake hands or hug while greeting each other.

In the circular dated March 16, 2020, CBSE said examinations for 165 subjects have been held, while those for 51 subjects remain.