Dubai: Indian expats from the state of Kerala can now avail video and tele-consultation services related to coronavirus from medical experts back home thanks to a new initiative by the state government.

The service was launched on an emergency basis by Norka, which looks after the welfare of expat Malayalis, under the directives of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement from Norka said.

Online services and phone call service for overseas Malayalis across the world are available for discussing the expat community members’ doubts and concerns related to COVID-19 by registering through the Norka website www.norkaroots.org

The service is available through the link https://www.norkaroots.org/web/guest/covid-services from 2pm to 6pm in India (12.30pm to 4.30pm in the UAE).

More than one million Keralites are estimated to be living in the UAE.

The web page has a section for sharing COVID-19 concerns and two other sections titled Doctor Online and Hello Doctor. Expats can register their details to choose the service they require.

Prominent doctors of various specialties would be available to answer the queries and providing medical guidance.

At present, the services of doctors specialised in General Medicine, General Surgery, Gyneacology, Pediatrics, Orthopedic, ENT and Ophthalmology are available.

The numbers of the doctors available in each specialty are also given on the web page.

Based on the instructions from the doctors, further assistance will also be provided to the expats, the statement said.

Norka said it has tied up with the Indian Medical Association and QuikDr, a company providing telemedicine solutions for healthcare needs in Kerala.

Insurance, airfare for Keralite students

Meanwhile, Norka has also launched registration and insurance protection for Malayali students going abroad for higher studies.

Students who have been studying or working abroad for more than six months can avail the service.

With the introduction of the Norka Roots Overseas Student Registration facility, students will be provided with ID cards. Registered students will be given incentives, including discounts in airfare in tie-up with certain airlines, Norka Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri said.

As there is no registration system, there is no definite number available of Malayali students studying abroad, he said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of difficulties faced in extending support to students stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic since there is no requirement to seek the state government’s permission or to provide the information about overseas travel by students.

How to avail the service

Go to https://www.norkaroots.org/web/guest/covid-services

Click on the tab showing the preferred service and register your details or call the number given for the specialist doctor of your choice.