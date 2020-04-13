Picture for illustrative purposes: telemedicine Image Credit: iStock

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday began offering telemedicine service related to coronavirus.

“Starting from today, April 13, 2020, Indian Consulate in Dubai is starting telemedicine consultation and counselling for Indian nationals from 9am to 6pm related to COVID-19 and coronavirus on the flowing numbers 054 3090 571 and 054 3090 572,” the mission posted on Twitter.

Neeraj Agrawal, consul for Press, Information and Culture told Gulf News that the calls received through the centralised numbers are passed on to qualified doctors who can answer the queries and address the concerns of the callers.

He said there was a huge demand for the service within a short time after it was announced.

In fact, the consulate had to put out another tweet within one hour about heavy traffic causing delays in transferring calls to the doctors.

“Dear fellow Indians, we are experiencing a very heavy traffic on telemedicine helplines and while doctors are busy, the lines cannot be transferred to them, causing delays. Seek your kind understanding but we will try best through our doctors and counsellor to reach out to you,” the mission stated.

On Saturday, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Gulf News that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had started providing psychological counselling to community members, who have tested positive or are living with those tested positive.