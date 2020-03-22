The UAE’s leading newspaper is open for business, do not heed to rumours

Image of Gulf News printing press. The newspaper continues to print and distribute copies to subscribers and major markets as usual. Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Dubai: It is business as usual at Gulf News as the UAE’s largest newspaper continues to print and distribute copies to subscriber without any break.

“We want to reiterate that Gulf News will continue to be published and delivered to you every day,” said Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director at Gulf News. He said the newspaper, as always, would continue to give its readers in-depth coverage and information relating not only to the coronavirus but the daily happenings in the UAE and around the world.

“There seems to be various rumours floating around including the one about cessation of print media due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These rumours are incorrect and baseless,” added Khanna.

Earlier this week, the National Media Council (NMC) had issued a decision limiting the circulation of newspapers, magazines and marketing publications only to subscribers.

The decision, which will go into effect as of March 24 and until further notice, comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

However, subscribers of the newspapers and major outlets in shopping centres will continue to get delivery of newspapers as usual.

The NMC affirmed that daily newspapers, thanks to their advanced digital infrastructure, will continue its pivotal role in disseminating news and national issues and actively contributing to awareness and education efforts to prevent the emerging coronavirus through its various platforms.