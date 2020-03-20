Mosques will cease public prayers for a month to prevent the spread of coronavirus

A file photo of Sharjah Mosque, located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments on Monday said prayers at mosques, including the Friday prayer, would be suspended from 9pm on Monday, March 16, for four weeks, to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect public health.

Mosques worldwide normally hold five congregational or group prayers in a day – at dawn, midday, afternoon, sunset and night. The time for each prayer is announced by the adhan, the call to prayer, over loudspeakers from minarets at mosques. There is also a special congregational prayer on Fridays at midday, in place of the regular midday prayer.

Authorities called on Emiratis and residents to comply with the directive to protect themselves and others.

Read more Coronavirus and the adhan: When the muezzin said pray from home

UAE mosques, which have suspended daily congregational and Friday prayers for a month as a precaution against coronavirus, have replaced the usual phrase “come to prayer” in the Arabic adhan (call to prayer) with “pray at home”.

The new phrase can also be translated as “pray where you are”.

This is how the call to pray will be today

The decision to suspend prayers in mosques, chapels, places of worship and their facilities will be reviewed after four weeks from now.