Many say this is the first time Islamic countries have suspended congregational prayers

Many Muslims believe this is the first time ever that Islamic countries have suspended congregational prayers, and that muezzins had to replace the penultimate part of the adhan – “Hayya Alasalah” (come to the prayer), with “Al Salat Fi Beyootikum” (pray at home).

Dubai: As Friday and congregational prayers have been suspended across UAE mosques for a month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, worshippers have been asked to pray at home.

Following the suspension of mass prayers, mosques have amended the wording of the adhan (call to prayer) by replacing the phrase “come to prayer”, with “pray where you are”, or “pray at home”. The adhan is a summons for Muslims to enter the prayer space and turn one’s body, mind and spirit toward God only.

In Islamic tradition, Muslims are summoned to perform five congregational prayers a day – Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. The time for each prayer is announced by a muezzin, who calls people to prayer, over loudspeakers from minarets at mosques. Some mosques play a recording of the adhan instead. There is also a special congregational prayer on Fridays at midday, in place of the regular Dhuhr prayer.

Dr. Ali Ahmad Masha’el, Grand Mufti at the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, said: “Muslims may pray at home in times of epidemics, wars and human crises, as well as if they fear for their lives.”

According to a Prophetic Hadith, the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), said: “Do not cause harm or reciprocate harm. Whoever harms others, Allah will harm him. Whoever is harsh with others, Allah will be harsh with him.”

“Based on the Islamic ruling 'There should be neither harm nor malice', the suspension of group prayers is allowed by Islam to prevent harm and protect people from any form of damage resulting from bad weather, epidemics or wars.” Dr. Masha’el said.

Regarding the change in the adhan, Dr. Masha’el said: “The adhan either remains the same, with the addition of the phrase “pray at home”, or replacing the usual phrase “come to prayer” with “pray at home. Both forms are correct.” The new phrase can also be interpreted as “pray where you are”.

“In times of disasters and crises amidst people’s fear for their lives, Muslims are excused from praying at mosques and are allowed to pray at home,” Dr. Masha’el said. He confirmed that despite the ban on congregational prayers, muezzins would continue to make the call to prayer, even if they have to announce the call to prayers from home when necessary. The adhan has never been suspended throughout the Islamic history."

On Monday, the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities posted on its Instagram page that it had been decided to suspend congregational prayers in all mosques in Dubai, asking people to pray at their homes, and praying to Allah to help us overcome this epidemic. The post also says: "The muezzin will be heard saying 'pray at your homes'."

According to Sahih Al Bukhari’s Book on “Call to Prayer”, as narrated by Abdullah bin Al Harith: “Once on a rainy muddy day, Ibn Abbas delivered a sermon in our presence and when the muezzin pronounced the adhan and said, 'Haiya ala salat (come to the prayer)' Ibn Abbas ordered him to say 'Pray at your homes.' The people began to look at each other (surprisingly). Ibn Abbas said. "It was done by one who was much better than I (i.e. the Prophet or his muezzin), and it is a licence.'

In another Hadith in Sahih Al Bukrahi’s book, narrated Nafi: "Once on a cold night, Ibn Umar pronounced the adhan for the prayer at Dajnan (the name of a mountain) and then said: "Pray at your homes", and informed us that Allah's Messenger used to tell the muezzin to pronounce adhan and say: "Pray at your homes" at the end of the adhan on a rainy or a very cold night during the journey."

Al Azhar allows halting mass prayers

Meanwhile, Al Azhar Al Sharif, the Muslim world’s top Sunni Islamic institution, has permitted the temporary halting of Friday and mass prayers at mosques, if necessary, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “Muslims are allowed to not perform Friday and congregational prayers at mosques since gatherings contribute to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic," Al Azhar’s Council of Senior Scholars said in a statement.

“Although Friday prayer is held in congregation at mosques every week and the five daily prayers are also preferred to be performed at mosques, Muslims are exempted from attending prayers at mosques due to growing COVID-19 concerns,” the statement added.

First Adhan and Muezzin in Islam

Muslims were instructed to pray five times a day by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) after he returned from his night journey and ascension to heaven. In the early Muslim community in Medina, according to tradition, faithful Muslims used to gather around the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) without any summons, as the practice of adhan for prayers had not been introduced yet.

In Sahih Al Bukhari’s Book of Call to Prayer, as narrated by Ibn Omar: When the Muslims arrived at Medina, they used to assemble for the prayer, and used to guess the time for it. During those days, the practice of adhan for the prayers had not been introduced yet. Once they discussed this problem regarding the call for prayer. Some people suggested the use of a bell like the Christians, others proposed a trumpet like the horn used by the Jews, but Omar was the first to suggest that a man should call people for the prayer.”

One of the Prophet’s companions had a dream, however, in which a man taught him a better way to call people to prayer, saying:

God is Great! God is Great!

God is Great! God is Great!

I bear witness that there is no God but Allah.

I bear witness that there is no God but Allah.

I bear witness that Mohammad is the Messenger of Allah.

I bear witness that Mohammad is the Messenger of Allah.

Come to prayer. Come to prayer.

Come to success. Come to success.

God is Great! God is Great!

There is no God but Allah.