You can pick up kits from new vending machines in the departure areas

The new vending machine at Dubai International Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you happen to be flying out of Dubai and have forgotten to carry the mandatory mask - and gloves - in the last minute rush, you no longer need to worry.

Dubai International (DXB) has installed two vending machines in the departure areas at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 to enable passengers to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) on the go.

The vending machines dispense PPE kits containing a mask and a pair of glove. Two varieties of sanitisers are also available.

The kit contains a mask and a pair of gloves which costs Dh6, while the sanitisers that come in 60ml and 75ml bottles cost Dh9.

More products are expected to be added in the coming days, including European-made and certified reusable face masks.