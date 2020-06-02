1 of 14
Liverpool players took part in a moving tribute to George Floyd on their return to training as they took a knee around the centre circle at Anfield in a gesture of support following the death of the unarmed black man in the US. Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption: “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.” The picture of 29 players from the English league leaders was taken during a training session. Star players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were among those to post the picture that was retweeted by the official account of Liverpool.
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, who is black, also posted a message on Twitter, saying: “People are hurting and people need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter. #justiceforgeorgefloyd.” Rashford’s United teammate, Paul Pogba, sent a post on his Instagram account, saying he felt “anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness” about what happened to Floyd.
Anthony Modeste made a gesture of solidarity after scoring a goal for Cologne in their match against Leipzig on Monday, standing briefly with his right palm facing out and his left palm facing in to display the darker skin on the back of his hand.
Jadon Sancho, who scored his first professional hat-trick during Borussia Dortmund's comfortable win over Paderborn, is just one of many sports stars who have chosen to speak out about Floyd. During Sunday's game, Sancho revealed a message on his T-shirt that read: 'Justice for George Floyd'. The England striker scored three goals and later tweeted: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one and fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd." Floyd died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded: "I can't breathe." Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter amid a national outrage following Floyd's death.
Earlier, Marcus Thuram took a moment in tribute to Floyd after scoring in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Union Berlin. The Gladbach forward, son of French hero Lilian, briefly accepted teammates’ congratulations, then dropped his left knee to the ground and rested his right arm on his right thigh as he bowed his head in reflection. He spent five seconds in this position before getting up again to continue.
US tennis great Serena Williams posted a moving video on Instagram that featured a young African-American girl overcome by emotion as she addressed a public meeting, finally able to force out the words: "We are black people, and we shouldn't have to feel like this."
Teenage tennis phenom Coco Gauff, who is black, had a simple question on her Instagram post: "Am I next?" alongside a video of black Americans who have died.
And two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father Haitian, reminded her social media followers: "Just because it isn't happening to you doesn't mean it isn't happening at all."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the violent protests "reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel".
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has helped start a fund to provide defence lawyers for those who are arrested in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of George Floyd. Kaepernick has created the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative web page, which says it has identified top lawyers “to provide legal resources for those in need.”
Liverpool and England striker Rhian Brewster spoke out on Twitter: "This is way deeper than just pointing out who's staying quiet and whose speaking up. For years and generations, we've been screaming out for change and to be heard, yet the pain continues. We don't want special privilege. A level playing field is all we have been crying for, forever. Hear us. #BlackLivesMatter."
Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt. Her Instagram post included a reminder that life is short and unpredictable. "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again," she wrote. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE.." The photo of Kobe Bryant was taken before a Los Angeles Lakers game in December 2014. The T-shirt referenced the final words of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York City in July 2014. Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.
World champion Lewis Hamilton criticised the "biggest of stars" in "white-dominated" Formula One for failing to speak out against racism as protests erupted around the United States. The Mercedes driver warned "I know who you are and I see you" as he accused his fellow drivers of "staying silent" following the death of Floyd.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry'' at the events. Jordan released a statement on the killings of black people at the hands of police. "I am truly pained and plain angry,'' the former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner said on Twitter. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."
