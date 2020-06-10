Goats walk through spray gates at Khalid Port Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has installed a first-of-its-kind sterilising gate for livestock coming through Khalid Port in line with government efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said, “It is the first-of-its-kind, and is being used to spray disinfectants at livestock coming through Khalid Port before being sent out to markets, as part of our efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.”

The gate, which is the innovation of employees, has been made out of recycled materials.

Twelve have been made so far to spray disinfectant on people and vehicles.

Now animals will be sprayed before they reach markets.