Etihad Airways Image Credit: Gulf News

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced that it will be operating a special flight from Abu Dhabi to New York on May 15 to facilitate American residents to fly back to their home country.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the airline said, “We’ll be conducting a special flight to @JFKairport on May 15, helping New York and United States residents return home from the UAE.”

The outbound flight will operate a day before an inbound flight from New York to Abu Dhabi on May 16. Last week, the airline had announced a series of limited edition inbound flights starting May 9. A flight from Chicago to Abu Dhabi is also scheduled for May 16.

Those seeking to fly back to the UAE must apply for ICA approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at MoFAIC.gov.ae, before making any bookings.

To book a flight, passengers with ICA approval should contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre using the local number which can be found here: www.etihad.com/contacts

“If your application is successful, you’ll receive a unique ICA approval number, which you will have to provide to our agents when you book,” the airline had said, adding, “When your ICA approval has been received, please call our contact centre to book your flight to return to the UAE.”

Safety protocols

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and safety programme on board, at the airport and across its complimentary airport transfer services.

It has also recommend that passengers wear a face mask whilst they travel and wash their hands at regular intervals.

“On board, we’ll make sure you are seated with as much space as possible between every guest, and we’ll offer our food and drinks service in line with important COVID-19 guidelines.

When you land, temperature screening is in operation at Abu Dhabi airport, and you’ll be asked to wait two metres apart from other guests at all queuing points.