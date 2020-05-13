1 of 15
Thousands of schools reopened throughout France as the government eases its coronavirus lockdown rules despite some fears of a second waves of infections. | A teacher wearing a protective mask teaches children in her classroom at Champ l'Eveque public school in Bruz, France.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
According to official figures there were 348 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 26,991. | French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 15
Primary and nursery schools reopened however, with teachers wearing face masks and the children's chairs separated to avoid spreading the disease. | Teachers wearing protective face masks spray hydroalcoholic solution to schoolchildren's hands as they enter their school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 15
For Gregory Bouvier, headmaster of a nursery school in Rennes, northwest France, it was all a bit "surreal". "It's not part of a nursery school's DNA to have the children spaced apart from each other remaining at their desks and not able to share things," he told AFP.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 15
Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer hailed the reopening, which will be rolled out gradually throughout the country, including Paris schools on Thursday, before some secondary schools resume lessons next week.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
To ease the fears of parents concerned that the virus remains just a sneeze away, the government has given them the choice to allow their children to return to school or remain under lockdown at home. | A teacher wearing a protective face mask speaks with pupils after they have returned to their classroom at the Trinite public school in the Groix island.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 15
Unions have criticised the decision to reopen the schools calling it "premature". Some scientists and parliamentary deputies have also questioned the decision. | Teachers wearing protective masks watch pupils in the school yard after children returned to Placieux' elementary school in Villers-les-Nancy.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 15
France began easing its two-month lockdown on Monday, with residents able venture outdoors without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks and some shops reopening their doors. A teacher wearing a protective face mask teaches to schoolchildren in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 15
But officials are keeping an anxious eye on events in Germany and South Korea which have reimposed some restrictions as virus cases rose after they eased lockdown measures. | Schoolchildren listen to their teacher at the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 15
Pupils raise their hands as they speak with a teacher wearing a protective facemask after they have returned to their classroom at the Trinite public school in the Groix island
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
A teacher addresses her pupils at the Jean-Jaures primary school of Cenon, France.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
Teachers wearing protective masks speak to pupils after children returned to Placieux' elementary school in Villers-les-Nancy.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
Schoolchildren listen to their teacher at the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 15
A teacher gives class at the private school Institut Sainte Genevieve in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
A teacher sprays alcoholic gel on the hands of a boy arriving at the Jean-Jaures primary school of Cenon.
Image Credit: AFP