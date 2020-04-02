Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on Wednesday night paid tributes to the heroes of the world serving the community in the fight against Covid-19.

“A big thank you to the true heroes of the world for giving us hope and courage #BurjKhalifa #ThankYouHeroes,” the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa posted with a video of the special tribute.

“Thank you to our community heroes,” said the special message of gratitude beamed on the world’s largest LED screen on the façade of the tower.

The message thanked first responders, doctors, nurses, paramedics, health and safety units, police forces, checking units, civil defense, sanitation teams, transport units, field reporters, teachers and volunteers.

The special show by the flagship property of Emaar ended with the message “To all those serving our community #THANKYOUHEROES.”

Twitter contest

Burj Khalifa also launched a Twitter contest to feature selected messages about the #StayHome campaign.

“Stay close while staying home! Share your messages to your loved ones with the world by commenting below for a chance to have your message displayed on the world’s largest LED screen at #BurjKhalifa. Messages limit should not exceed 35 characters. #StayHome,” the tweet about the contest said.

“Stay home and share your love with the world,” said an image that accompanied the tweet which also displayed a photo of a previous show on Burj Khalifa promoting the ‘Stay At Home’ message in different languages.

In another show, the message “We are all in this together” was also displayed in various languages.