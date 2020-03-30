Picture for illustrative purposes - elderly will benefit from a new rapid response service Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai will provide full support and care for senior citizens and residents amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The initiative entitled ‘Secure Together’ was launched by Dubai Police in cooperation with the Community Development Authority (CDA), and aims to provide “services including medical aid, disinfection and sanitation” to the elderly in their homes.

The community-centred service offers rapid response to requests for assistance from the elderly across Dubai.

The new service will prioritise requests from seniors to Dubai Police’s command and control centre for essential support and services including medical aid, disinfection and sanitation services at their residences.

Lt General Abdullah Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Commissioner General of the Citizen Services Pillar of Dubai Council, said the country’s leadership places the highest priority on meeting the vital needs of senior citizens, both nationals and expatriates.

“The initiative seeks to respond to their urgent requirements in this critical period during which we have an even greater responsibility to take care of this vulnerable segment of society. Serving the community and working constantly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people are some of Dubai Police’s key duties. We will spare no effort to fulfill these responsibilities,” he said.

An updated database of places of residence of the elderly has been developed to help authorities respond rapidly to urgent requests and emergencies, and provide them with social support and care.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the service is part of integrated efforts being made under government directives to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the most vulnerable segments.

He called on all members of the community to be commit themselves to protecting themselves and their loved ones against the risks of infection.