Dubai:

People who use illicit drugs are potentially at increased risk during the coronavirus pandemic, especially female addicts, Emirati experts warned.

Dr Hamad Al Ghaferi, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, believed that more psychological problems will appear on the surface after the end of COVID-19.

“Recent studies suggested the rate of psychological traumas will increase between 4 to 41 per cent after the end of the pandemic as well as increase of depression by 7 per cent,” Dr Al Ghaferi said during a virtual session organized by Dubai Police Hemaya International Center.

“Another study revealed that infection rate of the disease is more likely to happen for female drug addicts rather than the male addicts.”

Drug rehab experts and Dubai Police officers who attended the session on Thursday, called for multiply psychological and social studies about the impact of COVID-19 on society especially among drug addicts as they stay at homes for long hours.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that addicts have two problems in this crisis.

“They have a problem of relapsing and fears of being infected of coronavirus. Dubai Police provide support and increase the awareness among addicts. We should know how to benefit from staying home for long time to enhance family bonds and protect our children,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said in the session.

Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Director of Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police, said that the International Narcotics Control Board recent report, highlighted worrying cases like increase in psychoactive substance addiction among young people.

“The February 2020 report stated that high rates of addiction and using illegal substances was in Europe with 13 per cent among young people. According to UN , In 2016, about 13.8 million young people ages between 15 to 16-year-old were drug addicts on Hashish and Marijuana,” Col Al Khayat added.