Students will arrive in their cars and take their allotted slots. When their name is called out, a drone will deliver the certificate to the car Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Imagine driving in for you graduation with your degree certificate being handed over to you by a drone? Well, that’s precisely what a well-known university in Dubai is planning for its 2020 Class of Hope next month.

In what will be a first-of-its-kind graduation ceremony in the UAE - and perhaps the entire world - the American Univerrsity of Dubai at the Dubai Academic City on July 15 will be drawing on the drive-in cinema concept which will see all students arrive at the campus car-park and settle in pre-assigned slots, two metres from each other’s vehicle.

The July 15 American University of Dubai graduation ceremony plan Image Credit: Supplied

They will immediately be able to access an FM radio channel to follow the ceremony which will be chaired by Major-General Dr Ahmed Nasseer Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the University’s President Professor Muthanna Abdul Razzaq.

Once a graduate’s name is called out, a drone will carry the certificate and delivery it to the student’s parked car.

Muthanna told a virtual press conference, “We started thinking on how we can conduct the graduation ceremony during the coronavirus restrictions without breaking any safety regulations. Graduation Day is a big day, a landmark day for any student and no student deserves to have this special day taken away. So we started thinking of various methods to do it and make our students happy. That’s how this idea came along.”

The graduation drones - an illustration Image Credit: Supplied

He said, “It’s a simple idea, but it’s very much in keeping with the way we at the AUE think. It’s creative, innovative and safe. We believe that it’s the first-of-its-kind in the region and maybe also the world.”

“We also chose July 15 to hold the graduation ceremony as it coincides with the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness has been at the forefont of promoting education and knowledge in the UAE and is a strong supporter of encouraging youth in the country,” he said.

After the graduation ceremony, a spectacular light show featuring 120 drones will be held in honour of the university’s 2020 Class of Hope.