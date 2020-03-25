The upper middle-class segment prefers beach or waterfront properties, say analysts Image Credit: Gulf News Archives/Ahmed Ramzan

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality confirmed their team are visiting all public beaches to ensure no-one is flouting stay at home measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector, said the municipality had closed beaches and deployed 43 inspectors and 59 lifefguards around the clock to make sure no-one enters the beach.

Lifeguards play a supervisory role and inform inspectors who also monitor and take necessary measures against violators. So far no cases have been recorded, which reflects the awareness of community members.