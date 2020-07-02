Some beaches and parks are now open in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Following an extensive period of sterilisation, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that some public parks and beaches in the emirate will open tomorrow, July 3.

Entry to the facilities Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region will be conditional on pre-booking through the SmartHub platform, the DMT said in a press statement. Visitors must also update their health status on the Al Hosn app confirming they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Once at the venue, every visitor will be subject to a body temperature check.

The facilities will operate at 40 per cent occupancy.

The announcement follows the recent unveiling of DMT’s first-of-its-kind campaign – The Hygienic City with the slogan #itstartswithyou. The campaign reminds every resident that they have a vital role to play in preventing the virus from spreading and that wearing a face mask is a must.

The reopening of these public facilities is the first stage in the reopening of all DMT’s amenities. Other reopenings will be announced at a later stage via all media outlets, including social media.

“As Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination, we are so excited to reopen our doors and welcome back our wider community. We have been working tirelessly in preparation for the reopening as the safety and health of our visitors and employees remains our top priority. We are coordinating with the relevant government entities to ensure that the highest standards of safety and precautionary measures are met,” said Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s corporate affairs and communications.

“We have a responsibility to support our community, and we will continuously do our best to put this into practice. Parks have proven themselves to be vital to health and well-being, particularly in urban environments, and even more so in times like these. We look forward to seeing families and friends come together again to learn, explore, have fun and dine,” she said.

Parks reopening

Among the parks to reopen are Umm Al Emarat Park and Khalifa Park in the capital city, Al Sulaimi Park in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra.

Thermal cameras will check people’s temperatures at the entry to each of the sites. Rules will be in place for groups, couples and individuals, and only of five people are permitted to mingle in each group

In addition, food and beverage outlets will operate at 30 per cent seating capacity, with a maximum of four people per table and a minimum of 2.5m between tables. Play areas will be closed, and parking will be at 50 per cent capacity.

Beaches to welcome visitors

Hudayriat Beach and Corniche Beach will be opened to the public in the capital whereas Al Mirfa Beach will reopen in Al Dhafra.

Masks are required, and no showers will available. Visitors must also don masks and gloves.

Areas shall be marked out on the ground to ensure social distancing is maintained. Individual loungers will be spaced in rows at a minimum of 2.5m intervals and couples’ loungers will be placed in pairs with a minimum of 1m between at a minimum of 2.5m intervals.