General view of Abu Dhabi skyline. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi clarified that the entry ban into the emirate will continue, while those who intend to exit the emirate do not need a permit.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office explained that the sanitisation and COVID-19 testing programme will begin on Thursday in the Ghayathi industrial area of Al Dhafrah, western region of Abu Dhabi. The programme is carried with the Department of Health, in collaboration with relevant entities.

Residents may now move freely within the emirate, and those exiting Abu Dhabi do not require a permit.

“The entry ban to Abu Dhabi remains in place, except for pre-exempted categories,” it emphasised.

“Those living in the area are requested to cooperate and follow instructions in order for the sanitisation and testing programme to achieve its objectives,” said the media office.

In a series of tweets, it added: "Entry and exit will be restricted while the area is being sanitised. No legal action will be taken against those violating visa regulations. Protecting the community's safety and curbing the spread of coronavirus is the top priority.

"Those living in the area are requested to cooperate and follow instructions in order for the sanitisation and testing programme to achieve its objectives."

Travel permit

UAE residents who want to apply for a permit during the National Sterilisation Programme can do so by visiting es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit and apply online.

UAE lifts restrictions

The clarification on Abu Dhabi’s entry ban was made following Wednesday’s announcement of the completion of the UAE's national disinfection drive.