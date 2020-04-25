7 new deaths announced on Saturday, with 100 daily recoveries

Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE has reported 532 new cases of COVID-19, health authorities announced on Saturday (April 25, 2020), which pushes the total cases in the country to 9,813.

Seven new deaths were also reported due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 71.

The announcement was made by Dr. Amna Al Dahhak, a spokesperson for Ministry of Health and Prevention.

There were 127 new recoveries, or a total of 1,887 recoveries reported so far.

Officials cited a daily average of 100 recoveries.

Tests had been ramped up, with more than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests done so far across the country.