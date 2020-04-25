The handouts will continue during Ramadan to assist with COVID-19 aid

With the help of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the local Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai has provided workers with free food parcels in their accommodation in Muhaisnah. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With the help of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the local Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai has provided workers with free food parcels in their accommodation in Muhaisnah.

These efforts were to help during the current coronavirus pandemic which coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan, which is traditionally a time of giving.

“No-one should go to bed hungry,’ is the underlying principle behind many initiatives of the Dawoodi Bohra Community under the guidance of Dr Syedna Aaliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual head of the community worldwide,” read a release from the community on Saturday.

Strict social distancing measure were enforced during the handout Image Credit: Supplied

“Keeping in mind and working within the guidelines of DHA towards COVID-19 social distancing regulations, the Dawoodi Bohra volunteers maintained utmost hygiene while distributing the meals, they maintained necessary protection like masks, gloves, safe distance. Community members distributed 5,500 meal packets to different accommodation camps– aligning to the principles of the community they belong and country they live in.